Gasworx celebrates groundbreaking Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Monday morning is the groundbreaking for the Gasworx development. The massive project will connect Ybor City to Water Street and Channelside.

The groundbreaking is more of a celebration because they’ve already started construction. The first part of the development will bring 317 apartment units. That construction will wrap up in 2024.

The Gasworx development is a joint effort between Kettler and Darryl Shaw.

“We spent the last couple of years working with Darryl to really make sure that everything was meeting up with the vision of the mixed-use development, the walkable neighborhood,” Graham Tyrell with Kettler said.

The development will bring 5,000 apartment units, over 500,000 square feet of office space, and 140,000 square feet of new retail. Overall, Gasworx will be about 50 acres.

The development starts on the north side of Ybor city. The buildings there will be relatively low, with three or four stories to stick with the feel of historic Ybor. It will gradually change as you get closer to the Salmon Expressway. Then it will be more high rises to be consistent with the Channel District.

Tyrell said, “One of the main visions of gasworks is the connectivity. We're really looking at it as a very walkable community, so when you think about it, Channel District really terminates at Adamo Drive, Ybor City picks up on the other side of gasworks and were really trying to fill in that gap.”

The project will take about 10 years to complete. Tyrell said they don’t have an idea of the cost yet. His ballpark price tag was several billion dollars.

The groundbreaking is Monday morning at 10 a.m. at 1400 Channelside Drive.