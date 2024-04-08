Gaither High School astronomy students spend afternoon viewing solar eclipse in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Some students in Hillsborough County got a chance on Monday to get outside the classroom and catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

In their astronomy class at Gaither High School, students have gotten hands-on experience.

“We’re building a model of a solar eclipse, which just really shows us how it’s going to work,” said senior Hannah Ehrlich.

But on Monday, students took learning outside the textbook.

“It’s going to be my first time seeing an eclipse,” said Ehrlich.

They grabbed their glasses and looked to the sky to see the solar eclipse in Tampa.

“I see the moon starting to overlap the sun at about 5 o’clock, and I also see a sunspot on the top right corner of the sun,” one student said.

Teacher Kelleigh Weeks loves to bring science to another level.

“They really learn so much that stays with them for the rest of their lives,” said Weeks. “It makes it from sitting in a classroom and hearing, maybe learning about it, to experiencing, to living it, to bringing it to life.”

And as they kept their eyes up, students recognized it might be a while until they could see something like this again.

“You get to see it with all your friends that you’re a part of and like look at it, analyze it, and you won’t be able to see. I’m pretty sure I’ll be like 38 next time I see it,” said senior Tyreek Major.