FWC investigating boat crash near Egmont Key that hospitalized 2 people

EGMONT KEY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating a boating incident that happened on Saturday afternoon near Egmont Key.

At 1:08 p.m. Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) received a call from Pinellas County asking for assistance after a boat crash.

Officials said a boat with three passengers collided with a buoy, causing the vessel to crash.

Pinellas County deputies rescued the passengers and transported them to a nearby dock.

Two of the three people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

HCSO responded to Egmont Key as the vessel had sunk following the crash.