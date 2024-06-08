FWC investigating boat crash near Egmont Key that hospitalized 2 people

EGMONT KEY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating a boating incident that happened on Saturday afternoon near Egmont Key.
At 1:08 p.m. Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) received a call from Pinellas County asking for assistance after a boat crash.
Officials said a boat with three passengers collided with a buoy, causing the vessel to crash.
Pinellas County deputies rescued the passengers and transported them to a nearby dock.
Two of the three people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
HCSO responded to Egmont Key as the vessel had sunk following the crash.
Elizabeth Hartranft was traveling to Tampa and had to leave her Airbnb the same day she arrived after its host denied her service dog. ABC Action News reporter Rochelle Alleyne spoke to experts about the rise of fake service animals and the uncertain rights of people with legitimate service dogs.