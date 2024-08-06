FULL INTERVIEW: Should you get flood insurance?

TAMPA BAY, Fla — For many homeowners, Hurricane Debby might have tested whether or not their homes can handle that much rain and flooding. ABC Action News Nadeen Yanes is answering all your insurance questions with Jake Holehouse of HH Insurance Group in St. Pete. Should you get flood insurance, and what should you know if the answer is yes?

Full interview with Jake Holehouse of HH Insurance Group

Holehouse said about 25% of flood insurance claims are filed from homeowners who are not in "mandatory flood zones" which is why he suggests purchasing flood insurance if you can afford it and even if it's not required by your mortgage lender. Of the options to purchase flood insurance, the most common is through the National Flood Insurance Program, which is a FEMA flood insurance policy. Holehouse said in Florida only about 10 private insurers offer flood insurance in the Bay area. He also warns if you are looking into purchasing flood insurance through the NFIP, to understand there is a 30-day waiting period before coverage kicks in.

Here's a list of Flood Insurance Resources:

National Flood Insurance Program

Find a Flood Insurance Provider

NFIP Policy Costs and Terms

NFIP Flood Insurance Resource Library

FEMA Flood Zone Map: Search By Address

FEMA Flood Zone Map Frequently Asked Questions

FEMA Starting the Claims Process

Wind Damage vs. Floodwater Damage

FL Insurance Consumer Advocate Flood Insurance Resources

HH Insurance Group: How to Navigate the Claims Process