FULL INTERVIEW: Should you get flood insurance?

TAMPA BAY, Fla — For many homeowners, Hurricane Debby might have tested whether or not their homes can handle that much rain and flooding. ABC Action News Nadeen Yanes is answering all your insurance questions with Jake Holehouse of HH Insurance Group in St. Pete. Should you get flood insurance, and what should you know if the answer is yes?
Full interview with Jake Holehouse of HH Insurance Group
Holehouse said about 25% of flood insurance claims are filed from homeowners who are not in "mandatory flood zones" which is why he suggests purchasing flood insurance if you can afford it and even if it's not required by your mortgage lender. Of the options to purchase flood insurance, the most common is through the National Flood Insurance Program, which is a FEMA flood insurance policy. Holehouse said in Florida only about 10 private insurers offer flood insurance in the Bay area. He also warns if you are looking into purchasing flood insurance through the NFIP, to understand there is a 30-day waiting period before coverage kicks in.
Here's a list of Flood Insurance Resources:
National Flood Insurance Program
Find a Flood Insurance Provider
NFIP Flood Insurance Resource Library
FEMA Flood Zone Map: Search By Address
FEMA Flood Zone Map Frequently Asked Questions
FEMA Starting the Claims Process
Wind Damage vs. Floodwater Damage
FL Insurance Consumer Advocate Flood Insurance Resources
HH Insurance Group: How to Navigate the Claims Process
500 people were rescued in Sarasota County from flood waters in the Pinecraft area after Hurricane Debby.