Four Tampa men charged with distributing fentanyl to a USF student who died

TAMPA, Fla. — Four people were charged with the death of a University of South Florida student after they allegedly gave the student fentanyl, which led to the person's death.

United States Attorney Roger Handberg charged Miguel Cintron, 36, Tampa, Marquise Trant, 35, Tampa, David Chudhaduddhi, 37, Tampa, and Darrius Gustafson, 20.

The indictment alleges that the four men gave a USF student a lethal dose of fentanyl, leading to the death. The four men continued to distribute fentanyl to undercover deputies and detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

On April 10, law enforcement searched Cintron’s residence. Law enforcement found firearms, several rounds of ammunition, more than 7 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of black tar heroin, 1 kilogram of heroin, 1,200 pressed pills containing fentanyl, and over $200,000 in cash.

All four were charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl over 40 grams. Cintron is further charged with possession with intent to distribute over 5 kilograms of cocaine and with being a felon in possession of a firearm.