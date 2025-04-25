Former Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn will run again in 2027

TAMPA, Fla. — Bob Buckhorn announced that he will be running for Tampa mayor yet again during a class at Saint Leo University on Thursday.

According to a news release from the university, Buckhorn made the announcement while visiting a Faith & Politics course after a student asked him about his future plans.

The Democrat was elected as mayor in 2011 after winning a run-off against opponent Rose Ferlita. He served until 2019.

With current Mayor Jane Castor leaving office in 2027, Buckhorn is hoping to return to his previous role during the next election.