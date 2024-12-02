"For Those About to Rock:" AC/DC brings 2025 tour to Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers AC/DC will be ringing "Hells Bells" at Raymond James Stadium in 2025.

The Australian hard rockers will play at Raymond James on May 16, 2025, as part of their 2025 Power Up North American Tour.

The band, which played its first gig on December 31, 1973, has sold over 200 million albums worldwide, including "Back in Black," one of the best-selling albums of all time.

AC/DC's last album, Power Up, was released in 2020 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The 2025 tour is in support of the 2020 album.

The band's lineup now consists of lead guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bassist Chris Chaney.

At the band's final show on their 2024 European Tour, AC/DC played a variety of hits from their 50-year career, including "Highway to Hell," "You Shook Me All Night Long," "The Jack," and others.

The stop in Tampa is one of only 13 announced for North America for 2025.