Florida Museum of Photographic Arts remembers talented teen in new exhibit

YBOR CITY, Fla. — The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Ybor City is used to showcasing the best professional photographers in the world.

But a thoughtful new exhibit celebrates a talented young man who most certainly could have turned into a pro.

Tampa Bay's own Jacob Ari Kamis died at the age of 16, losing a tragic battle to mental illness.

But his buoyant, often playful photography skills were prodigious, as can be seen in FMoPA's touching "Through Their Lens: A Journey of Self Exploration."

As well as showcasing Jacob's inspiring collection, the show also incorporates the juried work of novice student photographers, grades sixth through 12, all over Tampa Bay, as part of the Hillel Academy First Annual Student Photography Contest in memory of Jacob.

The students worked with themes including mental well-being along with personal growth and discovery.

"This hopefully gave a lot of these students an opportunity to express themselves, tell their story, and talk about the journey that they're on in their own lives," says Jacob's father, Jeffrey Kamis.

For more on the Jacob Kamis exhibit and the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, go here.