Florida middle schoolers explore career options at Tampa State Attorneys Office

TAMPA, Fla. — On Friday, dozens of Webb Middle School students involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters explored the expansive career opportunities in the law field.

The journey to the State Attorney's office is the first of many Mentor Days to come.

"It's like you always see on TV, but it's like a rare experience to see it in person," said one of the students.

"What's great is we have opportunities in this office, not just for being an Assistant State Attorney, for being for being a lawyer. We have support staff positions, we have victim advocates, we have investigators, and everyone at the State Attorney's Office is involved in today," said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

The Bigs for the day are people who work with the State Attorney's Office. That includes Shanna Kessler, an ASA in the Juvenile Division.

"I was so excited for today, I could barely sleep last night and I woke up early," she said.

From crafting handshakes with her Littles to just sitting down and chatting about her path, she understands how important this day could be for the kids.

"I think that these kids are going to look back on today. And it's going to be like a core memory for them that they're going to remember, like, years down the road that day they came to the courthouse and got an inside peek at the State Attorney's Office and to see like firsthand how everything works. And it just feels really special to be a part of something so important to them," she added.

The kids got to meet a judge, learn about some of our laws, and more.