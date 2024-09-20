Five arrested, including two brothers, in Florida auto theft ring: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A group, including two brothers, face racketeering charges in connection to a Florida auto theft ring that allegedly stole more than $2 million worth of vehicles.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said the group allegedly stole vehicles from multiple car dealerships in Florida.

HCSO said they started the investigation into the dealership thefts on March 18. The investigation centered around two brothers, Rafael and Christion Garcia, who, through the investigation, were found to have played a significant role in 30 thefts from 20 dealerships starting in December 2023.

The brothers, along with four other associates ranging from age 17 to 22, allegedly smashed the sunroofs of the vehicles to gain access and then used a programmer to create a new key for the cars.

HCSO said the group would target high-end cars like the Charger Hellcat, Chevrolet Corvette, and Jeep TrackHawk.

HCSO and Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on RICO (Racketeering activity) charges and multiple charges of grand theft. Deputies are still looking for a sixth person involved.