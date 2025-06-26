Tampa same-sex couples reflect on 10 years of marriage equality

TAMPA, Fla. — Carrie West and his husband Mark West have been together for nearly 50 years. On their 45th anniversary, they officially married. A date they could never forget.

"On February 3, 2023... or 2-3-2-3. We said that’s just too much of a coincidence. So, to celebrate our 45 we went and got legally married on 2-3-2-3,” said Mark.

Celebrating 10 years of marriage equality

The Tampa couple had been in a domestic partnership for years. They never fathom they would ever be allowed to legally marry when they first met back in the 1980s.

“We tried getting an apartment and when we went to get one, the person who gave us an application told us we don't rent to homosexuals,” Carrie said.

June 26 marks the 10th anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that marriage was legal for same-sex couples.

“I remember being elated and feeling a sense of relief, a sense of victory,” said Jeff Delmay.

Delmay and his husband, Todd, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on January 5. They were one of the first same-sex marriages in Florida after judges ruled that the state's ban was unconstitutional.

“It was just amazing and not only for ourselves but for our community. Yes, we reap the benefits of that, but now people like us that are maybe in the beginning of their relationship or maybe been together as long as we have, they can actually get married. So, ten years later, it feels wonderful to say, “my husband,” Delmay said.

Equality Florida organized the lawsuit that led to the first same-sex marriages in the state, six months before the Supreme Court's nationwide ruling.

While organizers are celebrating this historic milestone, they say same-sex marriage does not feel entirely secure.

“In the ten years there have been the voices of those who would want to turn the clock back. We exist to protect these rights, but we also know that marriage equality enjoys broad public support,” said Nadine Smith, executive director of Equality Florida.