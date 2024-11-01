FishHawk family created a haunted house to help a local charity

LITHIA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County family turns their garage and backyard into a haunted house every Halloween.

It has become an annual tradition for the Kugler family.

Tim Kugler and his wife, Shawna, said the Fright House attracts more than 1,000 visitors every year.

"Our oldest daughter is 19 years old and so when she was born my husband wanted something the kids could grow up with as a tradition that the family always did and we thought it might be other holidays and then we had our first Halloween where we started scaring kids when they got candy and my husband said that’s our tradition," said Shawna.

The family starts decorating their home in FishHawk Ranch on October 1.

"We do start pretty much October 1 and take us the majority of October to set it up. Definitely the last week, my husband doesn’t work for the last week of October to get it all set up," said Shawna.

The Kugler family partners with a local charity, Seeds of Hope. Admission is free, but they ask trick-or-treaters to bring non-perishable food items.

"Seeds of Hope is a food bank and so they do all non-perishable food. Every Thursday, they have a drive through food bank and so we collect cash and any cash that’s collected goes straight back to them or any non-perishable food items go back to them," said Shawna.

Children who do not wish to be scared may enter the haunted house from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

"It allows the little kids or even just the bigger kids who don't want to be scared to go through. They can still walk the maze. They can walk the path, but nobody is going to jump out and scare them," said Shawna.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. trick-or-treaters must expect to be scared.

"7:00 p.m. though, you’re going to walk through and probably drop your candy and you run and you leave it and you cry, that’s what we’re aiming," she said.

ABC Action News spoke to little trick-or-treaters who discovered their bravery.

"I finally did it without crying because for all those years since I moved here, I’ve done it, but I’ve cried, but then this time I never cried so I’m really proud of myself," said a 9-year-old trick-or-treater.

The Fright House opened on October 26th and ends on November 1st.