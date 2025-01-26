Firefighters respond to major fire at Brandon Mall in the former Sears building

BRANDON, Fla — A large fire broke out at the Brandon Mall on Saturday. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said that multiple people called 911 around 5:15 p.m., reporting heavy black smoke pouring from the roof of the former Sears store at the Brandon Town Center Mall.

When fire crews arrived, they started an aggressive attack on the fire, but shortly after they entered the building, the roof partially collapsed, according to HCFR.

Watch video of smoke pouring from the building

Fire at Brandon Mall

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, and it took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported to firefighters or civilians, according to HCFR.

About 60 firefighters and 16 units remain at the mall to fully extinguish the fire.

Traffic is impacted with detours around the area while firefighters continue to work at the mall, according to HCFR.