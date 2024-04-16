Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Fire at Tampa restaurant started by sparkler accident: HCFR

A video from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue shows a fire at Mamajuana Cafe. The cause was a sparkler accidentally starting a thatch roof on fire.
Fire at tiki hut in Tampa
Posted at 12:20 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 12:20:00-04
  • A fire at Mamajuana Cafe in Tampa was started by a sparkler, according the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
  • The fire started at 9202 Anderson Road in Tampa at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6
  • Firefighters said employees at the restaurant had sparklers inside the restaurant, which accidentally ignited a thatch roof
  • Fire crews battled the fire for about 25 minutes
  • There were no injuries reported

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.