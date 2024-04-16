Fire at Tampa restaurant started by sparkler accident: HCFR

- A fire at Mamajuana Cafe in Tampa was started by a sparkler, according the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
- The fire started at 9202 Anderson Road in Tampa at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6
- Firefighters said employees at the restaurant had sparklers inside the restaurant, which accidentally ignited a thatch roof
- Fire crews battled the fire for about 25 minutes
- There were no injuries reported
Posted at 12:20 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 12:20:00-04
