Filmmakers celebrate 3rd annual Juneteenth Film Festival at Tampa Theatre

TAMPA, Fla. — In honor of Juneteenth, Film Tampa Bay and the Tampa Theatre are teaming up to showcase a series of films created by Black writers, directors and actors living right here in Tampa Bay.

Most of the filmmakers participating in the third annual Juneteenth Film Festival grew up in Tampa Bay going to the Tampa Theatre.

Festival director and actor Cranstan Cumberbatch says the Juneteenth Film Festival is more than just a series of movies; it’s a series of dreams coming true.

“Coming to this theater as a kid, I always thought that this was like a castle, and so to be a big kid now coming to this castle to be able to showcase not just my work but the work of all these other amazingly talented filmmakers,” said Cumberbatch.

Dozens of short films were submitted, but only five were chosen. One of them is "The Vixon," directed by Toneice Evans.

“The opportunity to honor, remember those who came before us that really paved the way to allow myself as a Black female artist to be able to showcase my film,” said Evans.

Then there’s Dwight Mathis and Sherman Henderson, directors of Riding Hood.

“To be Black and to be in film is something special, and that is what we are going to get across,” said Henderson.

Not only are the filmmakers all from Tampa Bay, but all the films were shot right here in Tampa Bay.

"And you’ll see when you come, you’ll see places you recognize in these movies,” said Cumberbatch.

All they needed was a theater and a screen; the rest would take care of itself. One short film can lead to one long career.

“This is the grocery store of the industry, this is where somebody is looking for somebody to help complete some project that they’ve been sitting on for years or an idea that’s just starting to form,” said Cumberbatch.

These filmmakers also hope to inspire the next generation, sitting in the audience.

“I hope for the youth who comes they can also see themselves in those characters on the screen and maybe they can see themselves as actors or young directors,” said Mathis.

“For me, growing up, I didn’t have this opportunity; there wasn’t anyone like myself that I could actually look up to,” said Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch says seeing himself up on the big screen portraying a Pulitzer Prize-winning doctor in "The Ethereal" will be a pinch yourself type of moment.

Directors Blake Emory and Adam Hayward say that working with Cumberbatch was the highlight of the film for them.

“A scientist’s quest to teleport a live specimen who tears the fabric of space time, leaving the fate of humanity in his hands,” said Hayward, explaining the plot.

"And the fact that they picked me, you know, a Black man to be the lead and front runner of their movie, I mean it’s a true honor,” said Cumberbatch.

The Juneteenth Film Festival starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday and is free to the public. You must RSVP online beforehand. For more information, click here.

“I mean it’s really going to be a night where we get to showcase the talent that’s here in the Tampa Bay area,” said Cumberbatch.