Fight at Florida high school leads to six arrests

A fight at a Tampa-area high school ended after police were called and six people were arrested.

The fight at Chamberlain High School involved two adults who were not affiliated with the school and three students.

According to police, Jordan Ford, 18, and Stanley Louissaint, 19, were let into the building by Jynessa Brown, 40, an employee of Hillsborough County Public Schools. Brown was off duty at the time of the fight, but police said she was in full uniform.

Police said the fight stemmed from an off-campus dispute. All five people involved in the fight were arrested and face multiple charges.

Police later found Brown at her home and arrested her. She is being charged with one felony count of child abuse, one misdemeanor count of disrupting school campus or function, and one misdemeanor count of trespassing upon school grounds.