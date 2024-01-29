FHP: Florida man arrested for DUI after going the wrong way on I-4

DOVER, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested for driving under the influence after going the wrong way on I-4 in Dover early Sunday morning, authorities said.

At approximately 1:29 a.m. Sunday, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper responded to the area of I-4 at County Line Road about a wrong-way driver driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

While responding to the area, the Tampa Bay Regional Communications Center (TBRCC) notified the trooper that the suspect vehicle, a red Honda Accord, was continuing to drive east in the westbound lanes.

The trooper approached the area of I-4 at mile marker 32 (U.S. 98) and saw the vehicle driving east on the inside shoulder of I-4 in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

The Honda continued to travel east and passed the trooper as he was in the center lane of I-4. The trooper then made a U-turn to follow the Honda.

Westbound traffic passed by both the Honda and the trooper's patrol car, forcing the latter to perform a PIT maneuver in order to end the pursuit safely.

The PIT maneuver did not stop the vehicle, so the trooper made another maneuver on it, which was successful. The Honda stopped on the inside shoulder of I-4 in the median.

The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Craig R. Hilgenberg from Land O' Lakes, was placed under arrest at approximately 1:46 a.m. Hilgenberg was the only person in the Honda.