Feeding America and dairy farmers teaming up to help families in need and push new farm bill

Feeding America and dairy farmers are teaming up to provide milk to families in need and are pushing for a new farm bill to help with Feeding America’s goal of ending hunger for all Americans.

In an effort to help, Feeding Tampa Bay has teamed up with Dale McClellan, a local Dairy Farmer who owns M&B products.

Thanks to the partnership, Feeding Tampa Bay will be able to provide 75,000 gallons of Milk to families in need across Central West Florida.

The milk being used is meant for schoolchildren, but due to strict U.S. regulations for milk, it’s often wasted when school isn’t in session.

According to Feed Tampa Bay, one in four children is food insecure, meaning they lack access to enough affordable and nutritious food to lead healthy lives.



Here’s what you need to know about the Farm Bill:

The Farm Bill is a multi-year piece of legislation that covers a variety of agricultural and nutrition programs like TEFAP and SNAP. It provides an opportunity for policymakers to comprehensively address agricultural, food, conservation, and other issues.

The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) is a federal program that helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans, including elderly people, by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost. Congress should:



Reauthorize and double annual mandatory funding for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) food purchases to help people facing hunger and support the U.S. agricultural economy.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), provides monthly funds to buy groceries. It is the largest anti-hunger program in America, helping over 41 million people in 2023. SNAP recipients are already struggling with food insecurity, and restricting choices could limit access to healthy options, it could exacerbate existing inequalities and reduce the program’s effectiveness. Congress should:

Protect SNAP funding to ensure affordable access to nutritious foods and limit restrictions being considered.

Ensure SNAP purchasing power remains strong so that benefits align with grocery prices and provide adequate support during tough economic times.

Stand with Feeding Tampa Bay and let our lawmakers know that you stand for supporting local families.Email, tweet, or call to encourage lawmakers to pass a strong Farm Bill to help farmers and people facing hunger.