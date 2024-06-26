FDOT seeks input on plans to potentially extend the Selmon Expressway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Today, Hillsborough County's Livable Roadways Committee will discuss the potential project to extend the Selmon Expressway. The extension would run from south of Big Bend Road to US 301.

The project aims to relieve traffic congestion in the southern part of Hillsborough County.

David Hey lives in the area and is also part of the livable roadways committee.

“Since I moved there in 2007, I’ve seen a lot more traffic, especially going southbound rush hour, 5 o'clock," Hey said.

He said he would discuss with the committee how this project could impact the neighborhoods and communities surrounding the corridor.

“I think it’s important to respect that, hey, I might be going by at 50-60 miles per hour, but I am going through a place people live,” Hey said.

The proposed extension spans 10 miles through Brandon, Palm River Clair Mel, Progress Village, Riverview, and Gibsonton.

Lisa Sila is with the Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization and said the Livable Roadways Committee is made up of stakeholders and design professionals. She said they often provide feedback on projects in the early phases. The county will collect the information from today's meeting and send it up to the state.

“It is a very big and significant project, so they are seeking feedback to see if it is feasible,” Silva said.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Click here to watch it live.