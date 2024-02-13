Watch Now
FDLE issues missing child alert for 3-year-old boy from Lithia

Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 13, 2024
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 3-year-old boy from Lithia.

FDLE said Zeppelin Bell was last seen in the area of the 8600th block of Pritcher Road in Lithia on Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green boxer briefs. Zeppelin is 3'4'' tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials said Zeppelin may be in the company of Kelley Bell. Kelley is 5'8'' tall with brown hair and brown eyes and may have tattoos on his right arm, calf, and shoulder.

FDLE said the two might be traveling to New Mexico.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200,

