Father arrested for shooting his 3 juvenile sons over a “vehicle dispute” in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — According to court documents and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), 36-year-old Christopher Lee Brown shot at his three sons “regarding a dispute over a vehicle” in Ruskin.

Deputies say on Sunday, May 18, around 11:15 a.m., they responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Sunlit Coral Street.

When they arrived, they found three juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. All three boys were taken to Tampa General Hospital without life-threatening injuries.

HCSO says Brown fired at the victims and hit them during the argument about the car.

“This was a senseless and alarming act of violence that could have had an even more devastating outcome," said Sheriff Chad Chronister

Brown is facing multiple felony charges, including three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, two charges of Attempted Murder in the First Degree Premeditated Firearm – Discharge, three charges of Aggravated Battery Great Bodily Harm or Deadly Weapon Firearm - Discharge, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.