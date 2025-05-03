Fatal I-75 crash shuts down northbound lanes in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A four-vehicle fatal crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Hillsborough Couty, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said that one person reportedly has died.
All northbound lanes of I-75 are currently closed at the 264 Milepost. All northbound traffic is being diverted at Interstate 4.
