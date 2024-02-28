Watch Now
Fatal crash shuts down North Florida intersection in Tampa

Posted at 7:43 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 07:43:16-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A fatal crash Wednesday morning has shut down an intersection in Hillsborough County, officials said.

The Tampa Police Department said officers arrived at North Florida Avenue and West Yukon Street around 6:03 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle and driver involved remained on site, and police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

North Florida and West Yukon Street will be closed for several hours during the investigation. Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

