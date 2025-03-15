Fatal crash shuts down I-4 westbound lanes in Tampa: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — UPDATE: I-4 WESTBOUND IS NOW CLEAR.
The Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal crash on Interstate 4 in Tampa that has shut down the westbound lanes.
Troopers are on scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-4 at mile-marker 1 in the Ybor City area.
There is one confirmed fatality, and four other people were taken to Tampa General Hospital, FHP officials said.
There is complete a roadblock on I-4 westbound.
Traffic is being diverting traffic onto 22nd Street.
Try to avoid the area if possible.
More information will be released once it's available.
