Fatal crash shuts down I-4 westbound lanes in Tampa: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — UPDATE: I-4 WESTBOUND IS NOW CLEAR.

The Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal crash on Interstate 4 in Tampa that has shut down the westbound lanes.

Troopers are on scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-4 at mile-marker 1 in the Ybor City area.

There is one confirmed fatality, and four other people were taken to Tampa General Hospital, FHP officials said.

There is complete a roadblock on I-4 westbound.

Traffic is being diverting traffic onto 22nd Street.

Try to avoid the area if possible.

More information will be released once it's available.