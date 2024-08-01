Watch Now
Explosion leads to 3 auto body shops catching fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — An explosion caused a fire to break out at three adjoining auto body shops in Tampa Wednesday night.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they received a 911 call about the shops at 7203 Causeway Boulevard around 8:45 p.m.

The caller reported hearing the explosion, followed by smoke coming from the property. Officials said firefighters brought the fire under control in just over 20 minutes.

No one was injured during the incident. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

