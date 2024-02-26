Emerging artists get to show off talent at Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend marks the 54th annual Gasparilla Festival of the Arts. More than 200 artists from across the country will be showing off their talents, and for a few of them, it will be their first show ever.

Raul Darriba of Tampa has been sculpting his own artistic style of furniture for the past ten years.

“My furniture is made so when you see it from afar, it grabs your attention, and as you come closer, you start noticing all the details,” said Darriba.

While Ashli Harper of Plant City started painting as a way to escape the stress of the pandemic.

“My husband bought me some paint sets, and I was like, ‘let's see what I can do,’ and it turned into really enjoying it. I love it,” said Harper.

They’ve both received plenty of positive feedback from friends and family but never thought they could actually make it a business until they were introduced to the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts Emerging Artist Program.

“A lot of these artists are kind of on that verge between hobby artists and professionals, and the idea is to take them to a place where they are able to turn it into a real career,” said Clay Hollenkamp with the festival.

“I’ve never shown to anyone, so this will be the first time I show anyone my work. I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited also to show the folks what an individual can create,” said Darriba.

Out of more than 200 applicants, Darriba and Harper were among 15 emerging artists chosen for this year’s festival.

“It's considered one of the most prestigious arts festivals in the US,” said John Scheffel with the festival.

“It's my very first show. I know nothing about the art world in a professional setting, and I love how they mentor you throughout the process. I thought that was invaluable,” said Harper.

For these artists, it could be career-changing, maybe even life-changing.

“I actually never had business cards, so now I have business cards; I’ve never had a website, and I built one overnight, said Darriba.

These artists said they contacted ABC Action News to be a voice in the community in hopes of inspiring other emerging artists to think big and not be afraid to go for it.

“It’s something I didn’t think would ever happen, and it's happening, so I think that's important for people to see," said Harper.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are, what age you are, what you think you can or cannot do, if you have some talent or even think you have some talent, apply,” said Darriba.

The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is March 2 and 3 at Julian B Lane Park. It’s free to attend.