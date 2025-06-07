Watch Now
Eastbound I-4 shutdown due to fatality

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
TAMPA, Fla. — UPDATE: EASTBOUND LANES ARE REOPENED.

The Florida Highway Patrol has shutdown a section of eastbound Interstate 4 this morning due to a fatality.

Troopers have closed all eastbound lanes of I-4 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and U.S. Highway 92, near the Florida State Fairgrounds due to the fatality.

FHP has not released any information yet about the fatal incident.

This is breaking news, check back for more updates.

