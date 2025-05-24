Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after Tampa crash kills motorist: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a man for DUI manslaughter on Saturday after he ran a red light and slammed into another motorist, killing him, officials said.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) took Jefry Maldonado Hernandez, 25, into custody after the fatal traffic crash at the intersection of Busch Boulevard and Armenia Avenue.

He was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide after he showed signs of impairment, TPD officials said.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an innocent man this morning, and our Victims Advocate will work to aid his grieving family as they navigate this incredible loss," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "This was not an accident, but the result of a driver's criminal actions and reckless decision to operate a vehicle while impaired. DUI is a completely avoidable act that destroys lives. We are committed to standing with this family throughout their profound loss, ensuring a thorough investigation and the pursuit of justice."

At about 3:23 am, Maldonado Hernandez was driving a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck eastbound on West Busch Boulevard, approaching North Armenia Avenue.

At the same time, a green Lexus RX300, being driven by an adult male in his early 60s, was stopped facing southbound on North Armenia Avenue at West Busch Boulevard.

Once the light was green for the Lexus, it crossed over West Busch Boulevard.

Witnesses told investigators that Maldonado Hernandez sped up to "beat the light" when it changed to yellow, according to a police report.

Maldonado Hernandez ran the red light on West Busch Boulevard at a high speed, and slammed into the Lexus, police officials said. The impact flipped the Ram onto its side.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Maldonado Hernandez was additionally charged with driving without a valid drivers license (with death or serious bodily injury) and was booked into Orient Road Jail.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation and powerline repairs. It has since reopened.