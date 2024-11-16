Driver arrested after falling asleep in car in center lane on I-75 in Brandon, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. — A 46-year-old man from Lakeland is behind bars after authorities said he was asleep in a stopped car in the center lane on Interstate 75 Friday night in Brandon.

The Florida Highway Patrol posted videos on social media showing a trooper stopping his vehicle to check on the car in the middle of the interstate near State Road 60.

The trooper walks up to the driver's window and appears to have woken the man up so he can continue driving on the interstate. However, as the man drives, he begins to swerve across multiple lanes, the videos show.

The trooper ultimately pulled the 46-year-old man over after determining he was impaired. The man was arrested for driving under the influence and fleeing.