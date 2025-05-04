Gainesville woman killed in four-car I-75 crash that shut highway down: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 56-year-old Gainesville woman was killed in four-car crash that shut down Interstate 75 for several hours on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the victim was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on I-75 at about 11:25 a.m. in the inside lane, when she entered the center cane and collided with a Mazda 6 driven a 30-year-old New York woman.

The impact caused the Sonata to go into the median where it hit a guardrail, overturned and entered the northbound lanes.

Once in the northbound lanes, the Sonata hit a Kia Sorento driven by a 57-year-old Riverview woman. The Sonata came to rest on top of the guardrail.

A 72-year-old Maryland woman was driving the fourth vehicle, a Honda Civic, that was hit by debris from the crash in the northbound center lane.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sorento driver suffered minor injuries. Nobody else was injured, the report stated.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-75 until 5 p.m.