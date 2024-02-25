Dozens gather outside Tampa City Hall to mark 2 years since Russia's full-scale invasion

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been two years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Saturday, dozens of people marched outside City Hall in Tampa as they waved the Ukrainian flag and held up signs that read 'We stand with Ukraine.'

"People lost their homes. People lost their lives. People lost their loved ones. Kids are dying every day. Adults are dying. Civilians are dying," Tetiana Chupryna explained.

Both Ukrainians and supporters of Ukraine said they will continue to make their voices heard.

WFTS

"There's a lot of refugees here who just came because they're running from the war. I have my family and relatives still in Ukraine. My niece and my nephew are still hiding from the bombs in shelters," Olya Egorov added.

Chupryna said her family is yearning to go home.

"Everybody who's here, who is Ukrainian, even my mother, she wants to go back. She doesn't want to stay in America. She wants to go home because she doesn't know the language. She doesn't know the people. She doesn't know the tradition. We all want to go home. But this is our reality today," Chupryna explained.

As Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and foreign aid, the people of Ukraine plead for more help.

"We mourn, we cry, and we just want victory and peace for our country," Chupryna said.