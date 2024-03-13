Downtown Tampa businesses gearing up for busy St. Patrick's Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Downtown Tampa will be feeling the luck of the Irish this weekend. Between different St. Patrick’s Day festivities and other events, thousands of people are expected in the area over the next few days.

“We do the traditional corned beef and cabbage, obviously Guinness flowing,” said David Mangione, the general manager and owner of Hattricks.

Expect to see leprechauns, young and old, for events like River O’ Green at Curtis Hixon Park and the Rough Riders St. Patrick’s parade, which is moving from Ybor City to downtown Tampa for the first time.

Businesses in the area are stocking up and staffing up in advance.

“We stay pretty full all day,” said Mangione.

Mangione said it takes a little bit of strategic planning, but it’s still fun.

“It’s usually an all-day flow of people,” said Mangione. “Typically, the restaurant, the tables are all full, people enjoying the food, and then we have people who want to come in that are just bar hopping that come in, grab a few drinks, and then they move onto the next spot.”

“Downtown is so relaxed,” said Sabryn Verney, the general manager at Taps Restaurant Bar and Lounge. “We don’t really get those hectic days, so every once in a while, it gets you on your toes.”

Across from Curtis Hixon, staff at Taps are also gearing up for the crowds.

“We’re even pulling staff from some of our other locations that are used to more of that high volume, especially behind the bar, that way we can get stuff rolling,” said Verney.

Verney said they’re all hands on deck.

It’s a busy weekend where local businesses, in many ways, are seeing green.

“I kinda tell everybody, whatever days you have off this week, get some sleep because Saturday and Sunday, we’re working, but Sunday night and Monday, when you look at how much you made, it’ll all be worth it,” said Verney.