Doctors see increase in vibrio cases in Tampa Bay because of recent hurricanes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There’s an increase in vibriocases in Florida.

“Vibrio is a bacteria that lives in brackish water, salt water, warm water,” said Dr. Robert Rosequist, Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

The recent hurricanes have made vibrio cases more prevalent, with floodwaters and runoff.

“Any water that’s not treated potentially carries bacteria,” said Rosequist.

“It’s concerning when we have storms like we’ve had where people have floods and water standing. They don’t know really what’s under that water,” he added.

The Florida Department of Health reported that several counties that had storm impacts have seen spikes in cases including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota, Citrus, and Hernando.

“There’s about 80,000 cases in the U.S. every year,” said Rosequist.

Last year there were 46 vibrio cases in Florida. This year they’ve almost doubled, with 81 cases so far and 16 deaths.

“This vibrio type of bacteria. It can cause severe infections,” said Rosequist.

You can get gastrointestinal issues if you drink contaminated water or eat contaminated food.

“We also see it from raw shellfish. So oysters, raw shrimp, or undercooked seafood that can all carry that bacteria,” said Rosequist.

Much more severe infections happen if you get it through a wound or a scratch and the bacteria gets into your body that way.

Symptoms can include a rash, swelling, pain, redness, fever, and warmth.

“Sometimes it even looks like that flesh-eating bacteria, although it’s more severe if it becomes systemic and people can drop their blood pressure and have septic shock. It's more severe with people with liver disease or immunocompromised people, diabetics, people who have other underlying problems like cancer,” said Rosequist.

If you develop any of these symptoms, call your doctor.