Doctor accused of killing man in wheelchair in October hit-and-run: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A 62-year-old doctor is behind bars after authorities said he was responsible for killing a man in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 12.

At 7:35 p.m. on that day, Dr. Gwyn Crump Jr. hit 53-year-old Richard Taylor while he was in a wheelchair on East 124th Avenue in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Crump did not stop his car and continued to drive away from the area.

Deputies said Taylor was taken to AdventHealth Fletcher where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives identified Crump's car and by using cameras and talking to several witnesses who saw the hit-and-run happen.

Authorities went to Crump's home where he told them he was driving the car in question the night of the crash, HCSO said. Crump was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death.

"I want to offer my deepest condolences to the family of the victim during this incredibly difficult time," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "While nothing can undo this heartbreaking loss, we hope that this arrest brings some measure of closure to their loved ones."

HCSO said the investigation of the incident remains ongoing.