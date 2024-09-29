Watch Now
Disaster recovery center to open in Hillsborough County

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A disaster recovery center is set to open in Hillsborough County for residents and business owners.

The Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the center will open this week.

The center will be for individuals, families, and businesses that were impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Debby.

Here is everything you need to know:

  • WHERE: Hillsborough Community Center at The Regent at 6437 Watson Road in Riverview
  • WHEN: 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept 30; 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1 through Sunday, October 6
  • WHY: to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts

FEMA representatives will be there to help and residents in Hillsborough County will be able to apply for aid through the Individuals and Households Program.



