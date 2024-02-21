Development plans for former Dover phosphate mine met with mixed feelings

DOVER, Fla — Just across the street from George Neimann's house in Dover is a slice of serenity—in the form of acres of largely undeveloped land.

And given the wildlife Neimann and his neighbors see out here, they would prefer things stay this way.

But according to documents from the Hillsborough County Planning Commission two groups who own sections of this land—bordered by State Road 60, S. Dover road, Turkey Creek road, Durant road— have plans to build on it.

Back in 2010, Hillsborough county designated this land an "Energy Industrial Park" or "EIP."

The goal was take land that was once a phosphate mine and waste dumping ground and re-purpose it for renewable energy.

According to those rules:



40 percent of the land would have to be used to help make or distribute alternative energy;

30 percent of the land could be used for warehousing, research and manufacturing; and

10 percent of the land could be used as retail or commercial space.

But in order to build anything else, those alternative energy facilities had to be built first.

Turkey Creek Preserve LLC is the group that owns the eastern half of that land.

In 2023, they put in a request with the county to change some of the EIP's rules.

If approved, the change would allow them to build some of those other spaces before having to build an alternative energy facility.

It would also allow them to build along more of the roads that border the property among other things.

And it's a request that Neimann and other neighbors aren't thrilled about.

"The owners signed off on this, they should just go with the plan. And if they don't like it, they can sell their property," said Neimann.

They’re worried the change will allow the owners to build what they want to first and drag their feet on building what the county is requiring them to build.

Residents also told ABC Action News that without widening the roads this change will make traffic worse.

In the end, they'd like to see a swift decision from the county.

"I would ask the county to consider denying these requests," said Neimann.

ABC Action News Reporter Rochelle Alleyne spoke with Chris McNeal of McNeal Engineering—who spoke on these concerns on behalf of Turkey Creek Preserve LLC.

McNeal answered the following questions via email.

Rochelle Alleyne: In general, what is Turkey Creek Preserve's vision for the EIP? When all is said and done, what do you all hope/want to be there?

Chris McNeal: The short-term vision is to generate the opportunity to utilize part of the EIP for its approved use(s) to generate some economic momentum that would allow the renewable energy component of the EIP to become a reality. Turkey Creek Preserve’s desire it to self-impose and incorporate renewable energy components into any project. Additionally, the majority of the land would remain a cattle farming operation.

Rochelle Alleyne: Can you please the explain the current request to amend the EIP text to "allow 30% of the approved non-energy and/or ancillary uses to be constructed and a certificate of occupancy issued prior to energy component being required?"

Chris McNeal: Currently, the EIP text does not allow for buildings to receive a certificate of occupancy until the required renewable energy component is completed and operational. An approval of the requested text amendment would allow 30% of the approved density (buildings and land use) to be constructed and in use prior to the renewable energy component requirement being complete. The remaining 70% of allowable buildings would require implementation of the renewable energy component to be 100% complete.

Rochelle Alleyne: How is that land currently zoned? Does it include residential zoning? And if it does, do you all have any plans (at any point) to put homes/residences on that land?

Chris McNeal: The land is currently zoned Planned Development (PD). The EIP and PD conditions of approval do not currently allow for residential homes (other than for research support purposes) and Turkey Creek Preserve does not have any plans at this point to put homes/residences on their property.

Rochelle Alleyne: Is Turkey Creek Preserve pursuing any other amendments to the EIP comprehensive plan? If so, what are they?

Chris McNeal: Yes, there is a request to allow commercial/office adjacent to SR 60 in a portion of Turkey Creek Preserve’s frontage. Additionally, there is a policy item that needs to be clarified regarding previously approved access connections to Turkey Creek Road which is classified by the County as a Collector.

Rochelle Alleyne: Residents have interpreted the language change above as a move that will allow you (the owners) to move forward with building other structures on the property without ever building alternative energy production facility/facilities. Do you have any comment or response to those concerns?

Chris McNeal: The EIP is located in the Urban Service Area, and the County has been focusing on developing these parcels before expanding the limits of the Service Area. The proposed text revision provides the opportunity to develop within the Urban Service Area within the EIP. This opportunity could create jobs and generate economic momentum that could help satisfy the renewable energy requirement. Incremental renewable energy components are intended to be incorporated within any development. The incremental components would not realize the renewable energy requirement of the EIP, but they would provide some credit towards the overall requirement.

Rochelle Alleyne: Do you all have any information that can be shared on what any of the planned alternatives energy facilities to be built on the land will be?

Chris McNeal: The approved renewable energy producing facilities, which may be chosen by the developer, are; wind, solar, biomass gasification, aquaculture, hydroponics, and algae systems.

Rochelle Alleyne: Residents also raised concerns about the fact that development of that land could lead to further traffic congestion on surrounding roads. Do you have any comment or response to these concerns? And is this something that Turkey Creek Preserve could work on with the county?

Chris McNeal: Turkey Creek Preserve is within the EIP that has been approved for development as conditioned with the approved zoning. As part of the zoning approval process, Turkey Creek Preserve worked with the County during the process and agreed to conditions requiring offsite roadway improvements when they are warranted. The current request for a text amendment is a request to allow a change in the phasing of the construction and in no way negates the previous commitments conditioned by the zoning plan. Turkey Creek Preserve remains committed to work with the County on required roadway improvements related to development on the Turkey Creek Preserve’s property.

Rochelle Alleyne: Lastly, because this land is a former phosphate mine and is monitored by the EPA, some who live nearby have raised concerns about possible toxic (or harmful) materials leeching into the groundwater or air if the land is developed/construction starts. Do you all have any response to these concerns?

Chris McNeal: It is true that the land was formerly used as a phosphate mine; however, Turkey Creek Preserve is not monitored by the EPA nor are there any known EPA restrictions for development of the Turkey Creek Preserve property.

There will also be a community meeting held to discuss this potential rule change on Thursday, February 22 at 6 p.m. It will be held at Mulrennan Middle School.