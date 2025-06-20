TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of veteran volunteers are in Tampa, tackling community improvement projects in under-resourced neighborhoods.

U.S. Army veteran Michael Hartz served for four years, with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Having your brothers and sisters really helps get you through these times but it's really hard. We all suffer from those types of traumatic incidents,” Hartz said.

WATCH: Hundreds of veterans deployed to Tampa to work on community improvement projects

Hundreds of verterans volunteer across Tampa

After being honorably discharged, the Tampa native was inspired to keep serving, but in a different capacity.

“Once I got out of the military, I felt, like most everybody here, the need to continue to serve and help the community however we can,” Hartz said.

This is the 10th year Hartz has been giving back to his community by volunteering with nonprofit The Mission Continues.

Every summer, the veteran-led organization completes community projects in a different U.S. city. This year, they’ve chosen Tampa for their annual Mass Deployment.

During this week of service, hundreds of veteran volunteers are working on projects in under-resourced communities. Their first stop is James Cole Village – Volunteers of America Florida, which provides services for unhoused veterans.

“There is that tangible sense of I built something or I painted something. Also, that intangible sense of purpose and service. I’m giving back. I’m doing something greater than myself for others. That’s important for veterans because that is what inspired them to serve in the military to begin with,” said the Mission Continues Director of Platoon Operations, Damion Martin.

On Friday, veteran volunteers beautified the campus by mulching, installing benches, shade structures, and painting.

“This is also a way for us to get back and have camaraderie with our fellow service members. Everybody involved is super valuable,” said Hartz.

Providing vets with an opportunity to connect while leaving a lasting impact on the community.