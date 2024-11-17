Deputy shoots, kills driver after gun pulled during traffic stop: HCSO

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a driver on Friday after the he allegedly brandished a gun during a traffic stop, authorities said.

At 9:15 p.m., deputies made the traffic stop for an obscured tag on West Hillsborough Avenue and Elliot Drive in Tampa.

Approaching the vehicle, Deputy Jared Mincemeyer, 26, asked to see the man's hands, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

The man briefly showed his hands.

When Mincemeyer asked him to exit the vehicle, the man reached for a firearm, Sheriff’s Office officials said. The man then got out of the vehicle with the gun in his hand.

Mincemeyer retreated before shooting the man multiple times, striking him, said Sheriff's Office Col. Nikki Bosley. He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our deputy was simply doing his job trying to protect our community when he was forced to defend himself against an armed individual," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "No deputy ever wants to face this situation, but when confronted with a deadly threat, they must act to protect themselves and others. Our deputies put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe. It's unfortunate when criminals make choices that lead to fatal outcomes."

Mincemeyer has no prior use of force. He has been with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office since October of 2022.

"This is a stark reminder there is no routine traffic stop in law enforcement," Bosley said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigating.