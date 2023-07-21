Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office expands de-escalation resource for deputies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A device that’s meant to help in the de-escalation process will soon be in the hands of more local law enforcement.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the BolaWrap is a device that can detain a person with minimal harm that’s a threat to themselves, deputies, or the community.

"I like the fact that we're not using force against the citizens if we don't have to,” said Deputy David Hoffman.

The device can launch up to 25 feet of Kevlar tether that wraps around someone while letting deputies stay a safe distance away. It also makes a loud popping noise when it’s deployed, which can act as a distraction.

"Obviously, no deputy wakes up in the morning wanting to use force. Unfortunately, the situation arises where the individual chooses to actively resist, and force has to be used, and if we can avoid that by simply having an intermediary where we stop their escalation by de-escalating them through this device, that's a win all day for law enforcement,” said Hoffman.

The wrap was first introduced and tested at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in April 2021. Since then, the agency said it’s seen success with it and expanded the program.

HCSO said it now has more than 330 devices in the field with their deputies and recently bought another 75 wraps.

"Any kind of non-compliant situation, mental health crisis where the suspect is unarmed, our deputies are able to utilize these BolaWrap devices to safely bring them into custody and then get them the help that they need,” said Caitlin Wilson, a Public Relations Coordinator with HCSO.

The agency said right now, the devices are assigned to the Behavioral Resources Unit, street crimes, and some patrol units.

Yvette Lewis, the President of the NAACP Hillsborough County branch, said there’s so much value in de-escalation.

"It gives the person who's in distress at that time an opportunity to live, to figure out what's going on in their life, and how did we get here, and then it also gives that officer an opportunity to say let me give him a chance, let me see what's going on,” said Lewis.