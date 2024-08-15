Deputies investigating suspected murder-suicide in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are currently investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Tampa.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 6:37 p.m. on Aug. 14 about two people who were possibly dead in a parking lot of HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital on Webb Road.
When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman who had been shot multiple times and a man who appeared to have shot himself.
HCSO said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. This is still an ongoing investigation.
