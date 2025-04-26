Deputies investigating homicide after woman found dead in Hillsborough home: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a home on Friday.

At 9:34 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) received a 911 call reporting that shots were fired near the 5300 block of Southwick Drive in Tampa.

When deputies arrived, they found the adult female victim dead in the home with upper body trauma.

"This is a heartbreaking loss of life that has shaken our community," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies and detectives are committed to uncovering the truth and holding the individual accountable for this violence."

The case was an isolated incident, and there was no danger to the community, HCSO officials said.

Any further information will come from the HCSO Public Affairs Office.