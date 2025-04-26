Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Deputies investigating homicide after woman found dead in Hillsborough home: HCSO

4-26 homicide investigation.jpg
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
4-26 homicide investigation.jpg
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a home on Friday.

At 9:34 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) received a 911 call reporting that shots were fired near the 5300 block of Southwick Drive in Tampa.

When deputies arrived, they found the adult female victim dead in the home with upper body trauma.

"This is a heartbreaking loss of life that has shaken our community," said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies and detectives are committed to uncovering the truth and holding the individual accountable for this violence."

The case was an isolated incident, and there was no danger to the community, HCSO officials said.

Any further information will come from the HCSO Public Affairs Office.


"I felt like it was really strong-arm robbery."
Drivers hit with school bus camera fines in Polk County are frustrated that they must first pay more before appealing their ticket.

'It’s crazy!' Drivers hit with school bus camera fine in Polk County must pay more to appeal it

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.