Deputies investigating golf cart and truck crash in Hillsborough County

Ryan French
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office vehicle responding to crime
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a crash between a golf cart and a truck on Wednesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the eastbound lanes at Sun City Center Boulevard near Pebble Beach Boulevard are shut down during the investigation.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

