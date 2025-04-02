Deputies investigating golf cart and truck crash in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a crash between a golf cart and a truck on Wednesday morning.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the eastbound lanes at Sun City Center Boulevard near Pebble Beach Boulevard are shut down during the investigation.
Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
“We need to listen to the voice of the people, right?”
Last summer, the Florida Department of Environment Protection considered adding amenities like golf courses, pickleball courts, and hotels to state parks across the state. After public outcry, the plans were shelved, but the fight isn't over for some Florida residents.
Florida residents rally to protect state parks from development plans