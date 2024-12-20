Watch Now
Deputies investigating fatal shooting of man in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Tampa early Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Patina Drive around 4 a.m. after receiving reports about the shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot in the upper body. Officials attempted life-saving measures before the man was pronounced dead.

Once the victim's family has been notified, HCSO said the Public Affairs Office will release more information. There is no threat to the public at this time.

