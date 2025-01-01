Deputies investigate early morning New Year’s shooting in Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla — Deputies in Hillsborough County are investigating an early morning New Year's shooting in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said that the shooting happened outside of the Tally Ho Bar and Grill at 7402 North 56th Street just before 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man shot and he was taken to the hospital. He later died.

HCSO said they have not made any arrests in the shooting.