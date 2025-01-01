Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Deputies investigate early morning New Year’s shooting in Tampa: HCSO

Tally Ho shooting
WFTS
Tally Ho shooting
Posted

TAMPA, Fla — Deputies in Hillsborough County are investigating an early morning New Year's shooting in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said that the shooting happened outside of the Tally Ho Bar and Grill at 7402 North 56th Street just before 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man shot and he was taken to the hospital. He later died.

HCSO said they have not made any arrests in the shooting.

A pile of rubble is what’s left of what had been the happy home that Victoria Sowell shared with her military veteran husband Casey and their son and daughter.

Florida homeowner says roof collapsed on Christmas Eve

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.