Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Deceased individual found by fire crews after Lutz house fire: HCFR

Garden Quilt Circle Fire
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
Garden Quilt Circle Fire
Posted

LUTZ, Fla — Fire rescue crews discover deceased person after battling house fire in Lutz.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR), several people called 911 around 4:45 p.m. Saturday and said a house was on fire at Garden Quilt Circle in Lutz.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames coming through the home's roof.

HCFR said that they were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

When rescue crews searched the home, they found one person in the house deceased.

HCFR said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.


School bus cameras have caught thousands of drivers in Florida blowing past stop signs. I-Team Investigator Katie LaGrone found that one county is preventing drivers from making their cases in court.

School bus camera program fining drivers has no process to challenge violations

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.