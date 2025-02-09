Deceased individual found by fire crews after Lutz house fire: HCFR

LUTZ, Fla — Fire rescue crews discover deceased person after battling house fire in Lutz.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR), several people called 911 around 4:45 p.m. Saturday and said a house was on fire at Garden Quilt Circle in Lutz.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames coming through the home's roof.

HCFR said that they were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

When rescue crews searched the home, they found one person in the house deceased.

HCFR said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.