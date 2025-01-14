Watch Now
Daycare worker arrested for abusing 3-year-old in Hillsborough County: HCSO

Ryan French
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office vehicle responding to crime
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said they arrested a daycare worker for abusing a child in Hillsborough County on Dec. 30, 2024.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said detectives were alerted about the incident at Panda Hugs Academy on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard. They then reviewed surveillance footage of Denario Powell, 26, removing a three-year-old boy from a chair and leading him into a bathroom.

Witnesses reported that they heard the child crying, loud banging noises and Powell yelling. When the victim left the bathroom, he approached a witness, touched his neck and pointed toward Powell.

Detectives said that the victim sustained multiple lacerations and abrasions to the face and neck while under Powell's care. He was arrested on Jan. 13, 2025, and charged with one count of child abuse.

"No child should ever endure harm at the hands of someone entrusted with their care and education," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The actions of this individual are beyond reprehensible, and we will ensure justice is served for this child. Let this arrest send a clear message: we will not tolerate anyone who threatens the safety and well-being of the children in our community."

