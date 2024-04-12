Davis Islands non-profit teaches kids of all ages to sail

DAVIS ISLANDS — One of the fastest growing sports on Davis Islands isn’t baseball, basketball or football- it’s sailing.

This summer more than 200 kids will learn how to sail on Davis Islands. It’s all part of the non-profit called Davis Island Youth Sailing Foundation.

“Davis Island Youth Sailing is a non-profit organization. We teach sailing to kids ages five to high school years,” said Aisling Sullivan, a coach with the Davis Island Youth Sailing Foundation. “A lot of kids join with little experience, they start sailing in summer camp and they really enjoy it, they love being out on the water with their friends learning how to do new things,”

From putting on life jackets and launching the boats to maneuvering across the water, the kids are in charge of their own boats and their own sail.

“As a mother I really do appreciate this program simply because it teaches our kids independence and it instills confidence in them. It also teaches them a new sport, which is non-traditional,” said mother Kristen Emerson.

“I really enjoy coaching and working with the youth sailors, it teaches a lot of confidence, discipline and leadership skills,” said Sullivan. “Sailing is a tricky sport because you are working with nature all the time and conditions are constantly changing and you are constantly having to adapt and learn new things.”

The kids also come from all areas of Tampa Bay, so making new friends is a guarantee.

“I like the fact that you have the freedom to sail your own boat and it’s fun because we get to do it on our own,” said youth sailor Caroline Mullinax.

Youth sailor Harper Emerson said, “The most challenging part is probably not giving up when it gets really, really windy."

“I like doing it because the feel of just being fast and you’re just skidding over the water,” said youth sailor Morgan Bacon.

If the kids like it enough there is a wide range of competitive options.

“Kids grow in our learn to sail programs, once they get onto the race team they can start to compete nationally and so we go to events or regattas all over Florida,” said Sullivan.

“My favorite part is probably the team racing because I like to work with my teammates and beat other teams,” said Bacon.

“I would definitely encourage people to sign their kids up to try out sailing and hopefully, you know, it can be a life long passion and sport for them,” said Sullivan.

For more information go to www.diysf.org.