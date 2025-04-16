HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders are set to vote on terminating their contract with the Cross Bay Ferry Company.

The Cross Bay Ferry offers boat rides between Tampa and St. Petersburg for an inexpensive price, but the service may be ending due to a contract issue between the county and the ferry company.

The ferry company recently requested a vessel change. The new boat would only move at 15 knots, which means it would take two hours rather than one to get between cities.

WATCH Cross Bay Ferry could be gone for good depending on county's vote

Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen said that it's a violation of the contract.

“As a result, Hillsborough County is going to exercise its right and terminate the pilot program at the end of April. It is essentially because the ferry company is unable to provide for its end of the deal, which is a vessel that is sized to get people across the Bay in an hour,” Cohen said.

The county told the ferry company to find a suitable replacement or the contract would be terminated. The thought of losing this service is causing commotion online.

Christian Bonnier is a Tampa TikToker who hopped on social media after discovering the ferry in February. On TikTok, Bonnier is seen singing the boat's praises. The video has more than 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

This week, Bonnier is back online—this time trying to save the ferry.

“The Cross Bay Ferry is getting canceled at the end of this month. This is a complete disaster,” Bonnier said.

In the comment section on that video, people are visibly upset.

“A lot of people are really upset, like I can’t believe this is getting canceled. There are 58 comments on my Instagram Reel saying, 'Save the ferry, keep it around, this is terrible news,'" Bonnier said.

He said losing the ferry would be a major loss for people in Tampa.

“Yeah, it is frustrating because it’s not like it’s a small thing that isn’t widely appreciated. It’s like this is a Tampa staple, if you will,” Bonnier said.

That staple may be gone for good after the vote. If the county votes to terminate the contract, the last ride will be on April 30.