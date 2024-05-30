Crisis Center of Tampa Bay sees increase in calls since Suicide & Crisis Lifeline changed number to 988

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Nearly two years ago, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline changed its number to 988.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said since then, the number of calls in to the Center has dramatically increased.

"It's been very busy since the launch of 988... We're averaging about 1,000 calls a month," Clara Reynolds, President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, explained.

Reynolds said one of the main challenges with 988 is that it's not geo-located.

"If you are somebody who has an area code from another part of the country, but you're calling from Hillsborough County you're going to be connected to that resource in the other part of the country. So, it's very hard to connect an individual to local resources if they're not reaching a local contact center. So, that has been a big issue and that's an issue nationwide," Reynolds explained.

She said changes are in the works. Reynolds also said before the three digit number, the center would get around 10 calls a day. It now can get anywhere between 60-80.

"That has resulted in us really having to change how we're even staffing to make sure that we have the availability. So, we have brought in students from University of Tampa and University of South Florida to answer some of our lower acuity lines to free up those individuals that are just focused specifically on 988 calls," Reynolds added.

We reached out to a mental health expert to ask about what she's seeing as of late.

"I think what we saw started at the onset of the pandemic, it was, you know, the adults, the parents, the employees, employers, they were having a tough time. Over the last year and a half it's been the children, increased cases and reports of anxiety and depression, especially anxiety, even with younger children, those 10 and under," Natasha Pierre explained.

Pierre said as the conversation around mental health continues to grow so do resources, like the 988 lifeline. She said the three digit number has been a lifesaving tool connecting people with the help they need.

"For anybody out there who is struggling either with a crisis right now or you've got anything going on, don't wait. There's no issue too big or too small, that cannot be dealt with by just talking to somebody who cares and that can happen by calling 988," Reynolds said.