Crews fight 3-alarm apartment fire in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a 3-alarm apartment fire in Brandon on Sunday (April 28).

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, 911 calls came in just before 3 p.m. from several callers stating that there was a large fire through the roof of a two-story apartment on Red Maple Place.

Crews were met with a heavy fire through the roof that was quickly spreading through the attic of attached units. A huge plume of black smoke could be seen from a distance.

An aerial operation was eventually set up to help fight the flames from above.

No one was found inside the apartments, and there have been no reported injuries.