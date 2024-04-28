Watch Now
Crews fight 3-alarm apartment fire in Brandon

Posted at 7:26 PM, Apr 28, 2024
BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a 3-alarm apartment fire in Brandon on Sunday (April 28).

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, 911 calls came in just before 3 p.m. from several callers stating that there was a large fire through the roof of a two-story apartment on Red Maple Place.

Crews were met with a heavy fire through the roof that was quickly spreading through the attic of attached units. A huge plume of black smoke could be seen from a distance.

An aerial operation was eventually set up to help fight the flames from above.

No one was found inside the apartments, and there have been no reported injuries.



